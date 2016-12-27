Chicago’s dramatic rise in violent crime this year continued over the holiday weekend with 11 fatal shootings, police reported.

A total of 61 people were shot since Friday, the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday. In addition to the 11 people who were killed, more than a dozen more remain in serious or critical condition.

And since Monday morning, 17 people have been injured in shootings, according to current data tracked by the paper.

One of the victims is a 14-year-old girl in critical condition after getting shot in the back while riding in a van. A 13-year-old who was also in the van had a bullet graze her arm. A 2-year-old boy inside the vehicle was unharmed.

The surge in violence in Chicago this year has had devastating consequences.

More than 4,307 people were shot from Jan. 1 to Dec. 27, a sharp rise from the 2,989 recorded in 2015.

Homicides also jumped to 768 this year, from last year’s total of 492. The homicide totals are the highest in Chicago since the 1990s, the Tribune reported.

Comparatively, New York City, which has three times as many people, recorded 325 homicides through Dec. 18, according to NYPD data.