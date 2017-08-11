Remembering the devastating effects of nuclear war in Japan

The atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki resulted in over 150,000 casualties.

Residents moving through the rubble of Nagasaki shortly after the atomic bomb was dropped, resulting in the end of WWII. Credit: Getty Images

Four months after the US atomic bombing of Nagasaki, an unidentied person stands beside a seared tree amid ruins and rubble, Nagasaki, Japan, December 9, 1945. Credit: Getty Images

A cross lies in the devastation after the atom bomb fell on Nagasaki. Credit: Getty Images

Skeleton of Japanese atomic bomb victim after the flesh was cooked off the bones by the heat of the blast as it lies in the rubble of a house next to a unbroken ceramic pot. Credit: Getty Images

A victim of the American atomic bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, shows the burns on his arms. Credit: Getty Images

A mother tends her injured child, a victim of the atomic bomb blast at Hiroshima. Credit: Getty Images

An atomic bomb of the 'Little Boy' type, which was detonated over Hiroshima Japan. Credit: Getty Images

This Japanese family moved back to the spot where their house stood before the devastation created by the atom bomb blast was unleashed on Nagasaki August 9th. Credit: Getty Images

A Japanese baby sits crying in the rubble left by the explosion in Hiroshima of the world's first atomic bomb, on August 6, 1945. Credit: Getty Images

A few buildings remain standing in an otherwise devastated landscape resulting from the atomic bomb attack in this district of Nagasaki. Credit: Getty Images

Two women pull a rickshaw loaded with wood through the destruction in the aftermath of the atomic bomb blast in Nagasaki. Credit: Getty Images

A Japanese soldier walks through the destroyed area near the blast center in Hiroshima. Credit: Getty Images

Victims of the atomic bombing in Hiroshima, sit in a fly-infested bank building used as a hospital. Credit: Getty Images

Remains of the Nagasaki Medical College. Most of the buildings were of wood and were completely destroyed. Credit: Getty Images

World War II, after the explosion of the atom bomb in August 1945, Hiroshima, Japan. Credit: Getty Images

A burned victim of the atomic blast at Hiroshima lies in a bank building used as a hospital in September, 1945. Credit: Getty Images

The bodies of the passengers of a destroyed tram car lay in the ditch, covered in rubble, after the explosion of the atomic bomb on Nagasaki. Credit: Getty Images

As tension rises between the United States and North Korea many believe we are about to witness North Korea launch a missile attack on the U.S. territory of Guam.

President Trump recently vowed to respond with “fire and fury” if North Korea continues to threaten the United States with a nuclear attack. North Korea later criticized Trump’s statements by saying he “let out a load of nonsense about ‘fire and fury,’” and accused him of not understanding the situation.

On Wednesday, North Korea released a statement outlining the plans to launch four nuclear missiles at Guam – a small U.S territory located approximately 1,500 miles from the Philippines.

According to reports, if North Korea decided to launch a nuclear bomb, it would take approximately 20 minutes for it to reach Hawaii, 33 minutes to reach Los Angles, 37 minutes to reach Chicago and roughly 38 minutes to reach New York.

The United States military has the ability to detect missile launches and take them down at long ranges before they reach the intended target.

Effects of nuclear war

However, if a North Korea missile attack strikes U.S. territory, the effects of a nuclear attack could be catastrophic. History tell us this is so.

A reminder about the devastating effects of nuclear war: On August 6, 1945, the world’s first atomic bomb was dropped over Hiroshima, Japan, killing approximately 80,000 people from the blast and injuring about 35,000. According to the New York Times, the atomic bomb contained more power than 20,000 tons of TNT.

Three days later, the city of Nagasaki was hit with a similar bomb, killing approximately 75,000 people.

Tens of thousands of people died later that year from the effects of the atomic bombs dropped on Japan.

Survivors of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings were at a higher risk of long-term health issues such as cancer due to the radiation from the atomic bombs.

The horrific damage caused by the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki brought World War II to an end.

To get an idea of the type of destruction a nuclear bomb attack can cause, Metro looks back at the harrowing images made during the nuclear bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Some of the images contain graphic content. Click through the slideshow above to see the horrific effects of nuclear war in the hope that the world may never see them again.