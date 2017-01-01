One of California’s most iconic landmarks was curiously changed on the day the state begins its first full year of legalized recreational marijuana.

The Hollywood sign on Mount Lee in Los Angeles was altered to read “Hollyweed” overnight, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Sometime after midnight on Sunday, security footage captured someone climbing the sign and using tarps to change its Os into Es, Sgt. Guy Juneau of the LAPD’s Security Services told the paper.

He said there are no suspects, but the trickery is being investigated as misdemeanor trespassing.

This is the second time the sign was made to read “Hollyweed.” Danny Finegood, an art student from Cal State Northridge, used curtains to edit the sign on Jan. 1, 1976, as a way to celebrate California’s newly relaxed weed laws. The prank earned him an A.

There is speculation that the sign was altered to celebrate 2017 being the first full year recreational marijuana is legal in the state of California. The new law went into effect on Nov. 9.