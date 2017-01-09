President-elect Donald Trump's son-in-law has been appointed to a senior role in the next administration, according to reports.

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump's husband and heir to his own father's real-estate company, will be named Donald Trump's senior adviser, transition officials confirmed with both NBC News and CNN.

Kushner was a senior adviser to Trump's presidential campaign, brokering relationships with top members of the Republican Party and researching the candidate's positions on taxes and trade.

Much like his father-in-law, Kushner faces significant conflicts of interest with his real estate and other financial holdings. Kushner is an owner of Kushner Cos., a multibillion-dollar real estate corporation in the New York City area, and Observer Media, whose New York Observer stopped publishing a print edition in November and now exists only online.

The New York Times reported that Kushner plans to resign as CEO of Kushner Cos. and divest "substantial assets."

Kushner's company also owns a mixed-use space in Philadelphia. Kushner purchased The Schmidt's Commons, formerly called the Piazza at Schmidt's, from developer Bart Blatstein in 2013.

"Mr. Kushner is committed to complying with federal ethics laws and we have been consulting with the Office of Government Ethics regarding the steps he would take," Kushner's lawyer said in a statement to NBC News.

Washington, D.C., law firm WilmerHale is advising Kushner on the potential ethical conflicts of taking a role in Trump's administration, The Times reported. Despite gray areas regarding anti-nepotism statutes barring lawmakers from hiring family members, advisers with WilmerHale apparently contend that the federal law doesn't apply to the White House.