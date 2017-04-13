Boston Marathon Guide: Planning to attend the Marathon? Don't bring these items

Marathon Monday is almost here, and spectators are planning to flock to prime spots along the route to watch the thousands of runners go by.

But before staking out a location along Beacon Street — or any other area along the 26.2-mile course — think about what you plan on bringing.

The Boston Athletic Association released a list to warn spectators what items are not allowed along the course.

“More people than ever before are expected to come out to support the runners in this year’s Boston Marathon,” the association wrote. “For everyone’s security, public safety officials are urging spectators not to carry certain items.”

The 10 prohibited items are:

— Weapons or items “of any kind that may be used as weapons, including firearms, knives, pepper spray, etc.”

— Fireworks or flammable liquids, fuels or explosives

— Bags, backpacks, handbags and any “similar items carried over-the-shoulder”

— Suitcases, or any rolling bags

— Packages or bulky items larger than 12-by-12-by-6 inches

— Large blankets like comforters, duvets and sleeping bags

— Props such as sporting equipment, flagpoles and military and/or fire gear

— Costumes that cover your face, are not form-fitting, or bulky outfits “extending beyond the perimeter of the body”

— Certain containers like glass, cans or a container capable of carrying more than 1 liter of liquid

— Coolers

Those attending should “expect a significant presence of uniformed and plain clothed police officers,” the association said. Spectators may be asked to pass through security checkpoints when walking into viewing areas on the course.

At those checkpoints, law enforcement officers or contracted private security personnel may inspect any bags or other items you are carrying. To avoid those searches and delays in getting close to the action, the association advices you to not carry any of the items listed above.

If you know you’ll have some things to carry around — after all, marathon watching can be a full day — officials are advising that you bring a clear plastic bag for your personal items.

Those who may think they can use their drones for an even closer look at the action should also take heed: Public safety officials are asking the public for help in creating a “No-Drone Zone” along the entire course this year above both runners and spectators.