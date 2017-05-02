Bicyclist in Back Bay hit and run dies

The bicyclist who was struck in a hit and run crash in Back Bay died early Tuesday, police confirmed. A car matching the description of the hit and run vehicle was also found.

Richard Archer, 29, of South Boston was hit while traveling on Commonwealth Avenue near Claredon Street at 3:19 a.m. Sunday. Police said he was struck by a silver sedan, dragged for about 10 feet and slammed into another car before the driver of the car sped off, turning the wrong way down Berkeley Street to make its escape. Archer was taken off life support early Tuesday and he succumbed to his injuries.

Hours later, police had cordoned off a section of a Boston Common parking garage where a Toyota Camry matching the description of the hit and run vehicle involved in the Sunday crash was found, WBZ reported.

The car appeared to have a smashed front windshield and New York license plates, though police would not comment Tuesday.

There is damage to the windshield and roof of this vehicle. pic.twitter.com/86NmpTLD0c — Carl Stevens (@carlwbz) May 2, 2017

Friends and family of Archer celebrated his life and remembered a man with a kind soul and big smile as they mourned his loss.

“My amazing brother Rick Archer has touched the lives of people around the world. My brother was a selfless hero who did everything he could for his friends,” his sister Desiree Steele wrote on Facebook, announcing some of Archer’s organs would be donated. “In his final act of selfless beauty and sacrifice he is giving life to 3 people tonight. Rick will live on in everything he touched and in the people whose lives he is saving today.”

Friends described Archer as a selfless man with an adventurous spirit, and asked people to be on the look out for the sedan that hit him and sped away.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact Boston Police at 617-343-4470. For anonymous tips, call 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word “TIP” to 27463.