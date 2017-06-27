Boston Children's named best pediatric hospital in the country

Boston Children’s Hospital has once again been ranked as the top pediatric hospital in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report.

This is the fourth consecutive year that Boston Children’s earned the No. 1 spot (and the fifth time in the past six years). Along with claiming the overall honor, the hospital also ranked within the top three spots of all 10 specialty categories.

Boston Children’s is first for gastroenterology and GI surgery, nephrology (kidney function), neurology, orthopedics and urology. It was second for the categories of cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and neonatal care, and it was third in pulmonology, which focuses on the respiratory system.

U.S. News and World Report based the rankings on data collected through a clinical survey sent to nearly 200 hospitals. About 11,000 doctors who are pediatric specialists were also surveyed, and statistics on survival rates, infection rates and so on were considered.

"The ranked pediatric centers in the Best Children's Hospitals [list] provide an extraordinarily high level of care and deserve to be recognized for their commitment," said Avery Comarow, editor of U.S. News Health Rankings, in a statement. "Children with life-threatening illnesses or rare conditions need the state-of-the-art services and expertise these hospitals deliver every day."

The Best Children’s Hospitals rankings were introduced in 2007 in order to help those with children who have rare or life-threatening illnesses to find the best care they can.

“The U.S. News rankings provide invaluable insights for patients and families as they navigate their healthcare needs,” said Sandra Fenwick, Boston Children’s president and CEO, in a statement. “It is our mission to provide the best experience and outcomes possible to every family that walks through our doors. That is accomplished by our dedicated staff going above and beyond every single day."

The rankings also show Boston Children’s drive to be better and more innovative when it comes to care, said Kevin Churchwell, COO at Boston Children’s.

Boston Children's has the largest research program at a pediatric medical center in the world, according to the hospital, with more than 1,100 scientists within its community.

Following Boston Children’s on the overall “honor roll” ranking is Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia at second place and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center at third.