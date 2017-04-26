 
Can turkeys fly?

Look up in a tree in and around Boston right now and you might see a wild turkey

By
Matt Burke
 Published : April 26, 2017
Can, turkeys, fly
A wild turkey in a tree. YouTube

Wild turkeys are taking over Massachusetts, not only by land but by air as well.

While wild turkeys spend most of their time during the day on the ground eating mast – which is the fruit of forest trees – they spend most nights sleeping in trees. To get into those trees, they fly – of course.

Despite typically weighing around 20 pounds, wild turkeys can fly short distances. They fly close to the ground and can fly up to a quarter of a mile.

Wild turkeys sleep in trees in order to avoid predators at night as they have trouble seeing when it gets dark.

Here is video of a group of turkeys flying.

Here is video of a turky flying into a window at Brandeis University three years ago.

