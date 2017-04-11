Charlie Baker is the most popular governor in America – again

Gov. Charlie Baker is back on top, leapfrogging over his counterparts in North Dakota and Maryland to again claim the title "Most Popular Governor in America," according to a national poll released Tuesday.

The Morning Consult poll asked 85,000 registered voters across America to evaluate the job performance of their governors from January 2017 through March 2017, and Baker reclaimed the top spot after falling to third last fall.

The survey showed 75 percent of voters approve of the job Baker is doing as governor, with 17 percent disapproving and 9 percent reporting no opinion of Baker's job. Baker's 75 percent approval rating puts him two points higher than Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland, whom Morning Consult compared to Baker.

"Both governors have reputations as shrewd, bipartisan dealmakers who value results over party purity, and their constituents seem to appreciate that style," the poll organizers wrote.

Baker during his tenure in the governor's office has emphasized his belief in bipartisanship, rarely tying himself to partisan standpoints. Last session, he worked with Democrats to pass major bills dealing with renewable energy, opioid addiction and pay equity. This year, he vetoed legislation granting pay raises to lawmakers and statewide officeholders, mostly Democrats, but did not object to the legislation during its path to passage and did not mount an aggressive campaign against it.

On Monday, House Democrats, showing a rare level of comfort with the state's top Republican officeholder, authorized Baker to implement an assessment on employers to pay for public health care and opted to let the governor work out the details of the plan.

In September, 70 percent of Massachusetts voters polled by Morning Consult approved of Baker's performance, 18 percent disapproved and 11 percent had no opinion. In that poll, he had been supplanted by Hogan and South Dakota Gov. Gov. Dennis Daugaard.

Baker has plenty of company from fellow Republicans on the popularity totem pole, as the 13 most popular governors in the country are Republicans.

But the GOP tent also includes New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie -- whom Baker endorsed for president before Christie dropped out and got behind Donald Trump -- who on Tuesday was named America's least popular governor. In the Garden State, 25 percent of voters approve of Christie's performance while 71 percent said they disapprove of his work.

The least popular Democratic governor in the country is Connecticut's Dannel Malloy, a second-term executive who has a 29 percent approval rating and 66 disapproval rating, according to Morning Consult. The most popular Democratic governor is West Virginia's first term Gov. Jim Justice, according to the poll.