Officials prepare for 'free speech' rally in Boston one week after chaos in Charlottesville

Some are concerned the so-called 'Free Speech' rally scheduled for Aug. 19 in Boston will spark violence, but the organizers maintain they are not associated with the white supremacist group in Charlottesville, Va.

After chaos erupted in Charlottesville at a rally organized by the alt-right with one woman dead and dozens injured, fears are spreading that another event scheduled for this weekend in Boston could lead to similar violence.

Officials in Boston are preparing for the “Free Speech Rally” scheduled on Boston Common this coming weekend that some residents worry will attract hate groups and possible face-offs with counterprotesters.

The rally, organized by a group called Boston Free Speech, is set for Aug. 19 from 12 to 5 p.m. The group said on their Facebook page that they are “not in any way associated with the organizers of the Charlottesville rally.”

In another post in which the group said that they “hope anyone who was in Charlottesville today made it out safe,” Boston Free Speech also mentioned that Baked Alaska, the online persona of a man known for organizing the “Deploraball” and tweeting anti-Semitic comments, has been confirmed as an attendee.

Baked Alaska was reportedly at the Charlottesville “Unite The Right” rally. “I dont hate anyone,” he tweeted on Sunday. “I believe everyone should be proud of who they are including white ppl. I constantly say this but ppl choose ignorance.” (Baked Alaska was sprayed in the eyes with an unknown substance during the Charlottesville rally and is reportedly currently hospitalized. Supporters claim he may have been attacked with a chemical agent and could face permanent eye damage).

Mayor Marty Walsh also confirmed that the Boston rally is being planned by a different group than the one responsible for the white nationalist rally in Virginia. Still, he told reporters, he wants to ensure hate is not spread here.

“We don’t need this type of hate,” he said, according to WBZ. “So my message is clear to this group. We don’t want you in Boston. We don’t want you on Boston Common. We don’t want you spewing the hate that we saw yesterday, and the loss of life.”

State and local police are currently gathering information about the group. The State Police Division of Homeland Security as well as state stroopers have been been in touch with the Boston Police Department about the upcoming rally, according to Dave Procopio, spokesperson for the state police.

“We are, obviously, aware of the rally plans and differing assertions made in the media and through social media about whether the Boston group is affiliated with the white supremacists who demonstrated in Charlottesville,” he said in an email. “According to the latest open source information, the Boston organizers state they are not affiliated with the Charlottesville group, and we hope that is true. Nonetheless, we will be prepared.”

The department’s criminal intelligence center will continue to monitor information coming from all sources, including social media, about “the size, history and intentions of the groups participating,” Procopio said.

“Also, our Troop H, which is our patrol troop that has jurisdiction in Boston and its metro area, has been in contact with Boston Police,” he added. “We stand ready to deploy patrol personnel and special operations assets as deemed necessary to assist Boston Police in maintaining order and keeping the peace at and around the protest site. We will also maintain a significant presence at our areas of primary patrol responsibility, including state property and critical infrastructure.”

Members of Boston Free Speech did not immediately return a request for comment. The group’s Facebook page and event page have been inundated with comments and threats from people calling members “Nazis,” as well as people urging that no one on any side start violence.

The group has maintained that the rally is about protecting free speech on all sides. In a response to one commenter who asked, “Do you want people [carrying] Nazi signs at your rally?” the group said, “No we don’t. They have the right to speak their mind but we do not support it.”