Suspect in doctors' murders once worked at their South Boston condo

The suspect charged with the murder of two doctors in their South Boston home once worked at their luxury condo.

Bampumim Teixeira, a 30-year-old man from Chelsea, was previously hired by Palladion Services, LLC, which provides concierge and security services, according to the Associated Press.

Palladion Services, LLC focuses on serving exclusively “high-end properties," according to its website. The company told the AP that it hired Teixeira in October 2015 after completing background and reference checks. Those were clean, the company said.

Teixeira worked at the condo for about three weeks and his employment with Palladion ended in April 2016, the AP reported.

Teixeira is charged with two counts of murder for the killings of Lina Bolanos and Richard Field.

Bolanos and Field, both doctors who were engaged, were found with their hands bound and throats slashed at their apartment, which was on the 11th floor of 141 Dorchester Ave. A bag full of jewelry was also found in the apartment.

Teixeira was reportedly allowed to enter the apartment by the couple. Police said that there was no information so far in the investigation connecting Teixeira to Bolanos and Field.

"Nor is there currently any evidence to explain why he would attack them so viciously at their own home," Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel F. Conley said at a Monday press conference.

A message of “retribution” was reportedly written on the wall of the apartment, though its contents were not disclosed.

Teixeira has two larceny convictions on his record, according to the DA’s office, for bank robbery in 2014 and 2016. He was recently released from prison after serving nine months for the most recent crime.

Field worked at North Shore Pain Management and Bolanos was a pediatric anesthesiologist at Massachusetts Eye and Ear, as well as a teacher at Harvard Medical School.

In a statement, Field’s family said that their deaths are “a tragedy beyond measure,” the AP reported.

“However, we want to remember Richard and Lina for who they were, not how they died,” the statement continued. “We will remember and celebrate their passion, gentility, and extraordinary kindness forever.”