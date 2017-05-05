Destruction of last Massachusetts toll booths scheduled for this weekend

If you’ve driven on the Massachusetts Turnpike recently, you’re probably used to the lack of toll booths.

The state’s Department of Transportation began taking down toll booths back in October, and the last remaining toll plazas in the state are set to be demolished this weekend.

MassDOT will conduct demolitions of the toll plaza at the entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston between May 5 and 8, weather permitting.

That means the area will see some temporary closures overnight, though the department assures that two lanes of travel will be open throughout the project.

As of Friday afternoon, closures are scheduled for 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday; 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday; and 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday.

“The toll plaza structures and canopies are expected to be removed in their entirety by May 8, and all work is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2017,” the department said in a blog post.

All work is weather dependent, though, and subject to change without notice, the department said. Heavy rain is expected in the Boston area Friday evening. Saturday morning will see showers as well, and light rain is also possible briefly on Sunday, according to Accuweather.

“This toll plaza at the Sumner is the last remaining work zone where plaza demolition needs to occur,” said Thomas J. Tinlin, highway administrator for MassDOT, in an April blog post. “And, as with the other work zones in the state, we have planned the design and management activities to minimize work during peak travel times and to allow for advance notice to the public.”

MassDOT began the move to open tolling in October. Instead of paying cash through toll booths, drivers are charged by an all-electronic tolling system as they drive under gantries placed along I-90.

The gantries can read E-Z Pass responders, and if a driver doesn’t have a responder, they will take a photo of the license plate in order to send a bill.