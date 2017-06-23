Home
 
2 fatally shot while sitting in SUV in Brooklyn: Police

Brooklyn resident Devon Hannibal, 27, who was in the driver’s seat, was the “intended target,” an official said.
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : June 23, 2017 | Updated : June 23, 2017
2 fatally shot while sitting in SUV in East New York, Brooklyn, police said.
A man and women were fatally shot early Friday morning as they sat in a vehicle in Brooklyn, police said.

According to the police report, the shooting occurred around 4:45 a.m. across from 865 Cleveland St. near Linden Boulevard in East New York.

The victims were Devon Hannibal, a 27-year-old Brooklyn man, who was in the driver’s seat of a red Dodge Durango, and 23-year-old Christina Stubbs of Pompano Beach, Florida. Stubbs was sitting in the passenger’s seat. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief of Detectives Robert Boyce told the New York Post that 13 rounds from what is believed to be a 9 mm firearm were fired after the victims left the nearby Linden Hall club.

Boyce believes that there was one gunman due to a “small grouping” of bullets that were on the driver’s side of the Durango.

“The driver was shot multiple times. It looks like the young lady was hit once,” he said. “All the shell casings are on the driver’s side. He is the intended target.”

No arrests have been made, and the police investigation is ongoing.
 

 

