2017 NYC Pride March route, street closures and where to watch

On Sunday, June 25 millions of people are expected to fill the streets of Manhattan for the 2017 NYC Pride March. This will be the city’s 48th annual march and it is part of the city’s Pride Week Celebration.
If you plan to attend, the 2017 NYC Pride March will begin at 12 p.m. at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue. Please note there will be several streets closed to accommodate the parade, so it may be difficult to get around by vehicle.
Street closures for 2017 NYC Pride March and Festival
According to the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the 2017 NYC Pride March:
41st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
40th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
39th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
38th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
37th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
36th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue
5th Avenue between 41st Street and 8th Street
8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and Greenwich Street
Greenwich Street between West 11th Street and Leroy Street
5th Avenue between 8th Street and Washington Mews
Bleecker Street between Christopher Street and West 10th Street
The following streets will be closed for the festival:
Hudson Street between Bethune Street and West 14th Street
West 13th Street between 9th Avenue and West 4th Street
Plan accordingly.
2017 NYC Pride March Route Map
How to watch the NYC Pride March
If you can’t make it to Manhattan to partake in Sunday’s festivities, you can watch the parade on television. You can tune into ABC7NY to watch the parade that is expected to end around 3 p.m.