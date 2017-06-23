2017 NYC Pride March route, street closures and where to watch

On Sunday, June 25 millions of people are expected to fill the streets of Manhattan for the 2017 NYC Pride March. This will be the city’s 48th annual march and it is part of the city’s Pride Week Celebration.

If you plan to attend, the 2017 NYC Pride March will begin at 12 p.m. at 36th Street and Fifth Avenue. Please note there will be several streets closed to accommodate the parade, so it may be difficult to get around by vehicle.

Street closures for 2017 NYC Pride March and Festival

According to the New York City Police Department, the following streets will be closed from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. for the 2017 NYC Pride March:

41st Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

40th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

39th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

38th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

37th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

36th Street between 6th Avenue and Park Avenue

5th Avenue between 41st Street and 8th Street

8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and Greenwich Street

Greenwich Street between West 11th Street and Leroy Street

5th Avenue between 8th Street and Washington Mews

Bleecker Street between Christopher Street and West 10th Street

The following streets will be closed for the festival:

Hudson Street between Bethune Street and West 14th Street

West 13th Street between 9th Avenue and West 4th Street

Plan accordingly.

2017 NYC Pride March Route Map

How to watch the NYC Pride March

If you can’t make it to Manhattan to partake in Sunday’s festivities, you can watch the parade on television. You can tune into ABC7NY to watch the parade that is expected to end around 3 p.m.