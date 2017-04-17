Boston University Summer Term 2017

Boston University Summer Term is the premier summer study program in the Northeast, offering high-quality undergraduate and graduate courses in a broad range of academic subjects.

Summer Term’s open-enrollment policy makes it easy to enhance professional credentials, broaden career options, satisfy prerequisites for bachelor’s or master’s degrees, or focus on a particular topic of interest.

Whether you are a working adult, enrolled undergrad, or ambitious high school student, Summer Term offers the opportunity to spend a productive summer enjoying the city of Boston.

THINK FLEXIBILITY

Advance your studies with over 700 undergraduate and graduate courses in over 75 subjects—offered days, evenings, or online in convenient six-week sessions.

THINK AHEAD

Motivated high school students can preview college life in our Pre-College Programs—including High School Honors, Summer Challenge, Summer Preview, and more.

THINK BOSTON

Boston is the top U.S. city for students (QS Best Student Cities), and an overall great city— a thriving, diverse hub of culture, innovation, and progressive thinking. And BU is right in the heart of it all.

THINK BU

Be a part of a rich academic legacy by participating in a summer program that has helped students thrive in their studies for over 100 years.

Register today at bu.edu/summer.

Summer 1: May 23–June 30

Summer 2: July 3–August 11