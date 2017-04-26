Bronx counselor sentenced for raping a non-verbal, handicapped woman

Unable to cry for help, a severely disabled woman in a Bronx residence for the mentally handicapped, was raped by a counselor. On Wednesday, the counselor was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the “horrendous and cruel” act.

Bridgeport, Connecticut resident Thomas Lang raped a 33-year-old woman, a resident at Abbott House, where Lang worked as a counselor. DNA testing proved sexual intercourse, according to the investigation.

“This defendant’s crime was horrendous and cruel,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said. “He raped a non-verbal, severely mentally disabled woman for whom he was supposed to be caring. For this heartless act on such a helpless person, he will spend 12 years in prison, have 20 years post-release supervision and register as a sexual offender.”

Lang, 62, pleaded guilty to first-degree rape in March, according to the Bronx District Attorney’s Office.

Lang waived his right to appeal.