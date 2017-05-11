Cellino & Barnes law firm may dissolve, NYC TV commercials will never be the same

If you’ve never sung Cellino & Barnes’ “800-888-8888” jingle when it comes on your TV, then you’re probably not a real New York resident — nor may you get the chance to earn that moniker as the law firm’s namesake lawyers seem to be on the outs.

Civil documents filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court show that Ross Cellino Jr. is in the process of suing his partner, Stephen Barnes, to dissolve the firm, according to Buffalo TV station WIVB News 4.

Another Buffalo station, WGRZ, said the sealed court documents show that Barnes will appear in court to demonstrate why the longtime firm should not be dissolved on May 19.

The attorney representing Cellino, Terry Connors, declined to give a comment to either station regarding the lawsuit.

The current — and seemingly coming-to-an-end — incarnation of Cellino & Barnes can trace its roots back to 1958, when Cellino’s father, Ross Sr., founded Cellino & Likoudis.

Cellino & Barnes covers suits for everything from auto accidents and wrongful deaths to truck accidents, medical malpractice and even dog bites and defective products among many others. In addition to having locations across New York in Buffalo, Rochester, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Long Island, the firm also practices in California, with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland and San Francisco.

According to its website, the firm currently has a roster of more than 50 attorneys, and its personal injury lawyers have recovered more than $2 billion for its clients.

Cellino & Barnes did not respond to requests for comment.

However, the Twittersphere certainly had a reaction to the news of the firm’s potential end that is akin to the retirement of infamous New York City subway advertiser, Dr. Jonathan Zizmor.

Here are just a few of our favorites:

Dr. Zizmor retired. Cellino and Barnes broke up. Pretty sure Room Plus is out of business. Are ANY NY commercial heroes left standing? — David Bixenspan (@davidbix) May 11, 2017

EARWORM ALERT - Cellino and Barnes, injury attorneys, eight hundred eight eight eight, eight eight eight eight (dun dun dun dun dunnnn) — Devon Jaffier (@dejaff) May 11, 2017

First Melo and LaLa now Cellino and Barnes. NYC's iconic couples are really going through it man. — 58% of White Voters (@cbenjaminrucker) May 11, 2017

Matter fact, don't trust anybody who knows which one is Cellino, and which one is Barnes. — Prime Minister (@Al_Patron) May 11, 2017

If Cellino and Barnes can't make it, what hope is there for the rest of us. — step (@stepliana) May 11, 2017