 
Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Read Today's Metro
New York

Cellino & Barnes law firm may dissolve, NYC TV commercials will never be the same

Sing 800-888-8888 in its honor.

By
Nikki M. Mascali
 Published : May 11, 2017 | Updated : May 11, 2017
Cellino & Barnes law firm, and its earwormy jingle, may soon be a thing of the past.
Cellino & Barnes law firm, and its earwormy jingle, may soon be a thing of the past. (Facebook/Cellino & Barnes)

If you’ve never sung Cellino & Barnes’ “800-888-8888” jingle when it comes on your TV, then you’re probably not a real New York resident — nor may you get the chance to earn that moniker as the law firm’s namesake lawyers seem to be on the outs.

Civil documents filed Wednesday in New York State Supreme Court show that Ross Cellino Jr. is in the process of suing his partner, Stephen Barnes, to dissolve the firm, according to Buffalo TV station WIVB News 4.

Another Buffalo station, WGRZ, said the sealed court documents show that Barnes will appear in court to demonstrate why the longtime firm should not be dissolved on May 19.

The attorney representing Cellino, Terry Connors, declined to give a comment to either station regarding the lawsuit.

The current — and seemingly coming-to-an-end — incarnation of Cellino & Barnes can trace its roots back to 1958, when Cellino’s father, Ross Sr., founded Cellino & Likoudis.

Cellino & Barnes covers suits for everything from auto accidents and wrongful deaths to truck accidents, medical malpractice and even dog bites and defective products among many others. In addition to having locations across New York in Buffalo, Rochester, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Long Island, the firm also practices in California, with offices in Los Angeles, San Diego, Oakland and San Francisco.

According to its website, the firm currently has a roster of more than 50 attorneys, and its personal injury lawyers have recovered more than $2 billion for its clients.

Cellino & Barnes did not respond to requests for comment.

However, the Twittersphere certainly had a reaction to the news of the firm’s potential end that is akin to the retirement of infamous New York City subway advertiser, Dr. Jonathan Zizmor.

Here are just a few of our favorites: 

Tags:New YorkNew York StateNew York CityLawsuits
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

I want news Only from

 