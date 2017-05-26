City employee arrested on child porn charges

A New York City employee who is also a leader among its young Democratic community was arrested on child pornography charges, according to court documents cited by the New York Post on Friday.

Jacob Schwartz, 29, was arraigned in Manhattan Criminal Court Thursday night for allegedly having 89 videos and more than 3,000 photos of girls as young as 6-months-old on his laptop.

He was charged with promoting a sexual performance by a child and possessing a sexual performance by a child under 16, both of which are felonies. He was released on $7,500 bail.

Schwartz, who turned himself in on Thursday morning, had given the NYPD his computer, and written consent to search it, on March 29 and had been under investigation ever since, court papers said.

According to the documents, the images found on his device showed “young nude females between the approximate ages of 6 months and 16, engaging in sexual conduct … on an adult male.”

“He’s already in therapy for this,” Schwartz’s father, Arthur, a labor lawyer who is also active in the city’s Democratic community, told the Post. “I understand these are serious charges.”

Since June 2016, the younger Schwartz has been the acting deputy data director for the city’s Department of Design and Construction and is the lead project analyst for its Hurricane Sandy recovery and resiliency program, his LinkedIn said.

His profile also indicated he is the president of the Manhattan Young Democrats, downstate vice president of the New York State Young Democrats and founder and executive director of Common Climate.

