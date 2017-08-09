Decomposing bodies of mother and daughter found in Manhattan apartment

Two elderly women were found dead in a Manhattan apartment after a foul smell led building workers to their bodies.

A mother and daughter were found dead in a Manhattan apartment after a foul smell led police to their partially decomposed bodies.

The two women, aged 94 and 70, were found yesterday on the tenth floor of the Washington Irving House, a Gramercy Park building on East 16th Street, the New York Daily News reported.

Both women were discovered lying in a face-up position on the bedroom floor, the mother without clothing and the daughter wearing only underwear, NBC4 said. While they were elderly and both suffered from medical issues, the cause of death remained unclear. However, there were no signs of trauma or forced entry into the apartment, police said. An autopsy will be held Wednesday by the city medical examiner to investigate further.