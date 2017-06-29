Passenger on derailed A train to sue MTA: Lawyers

A woman who was on the A train that derailed Tuesday morning is going to sue the MTA, her legal team said.

Hamilton Heights resident Sheena Tucker is seeking $5 million from the MTA and the NYC Transit Authority, NBC4 reported, citing a notice of claim filed Wednesday by the Rubenstein & Rynecki law firm.

The firm alleges that Tucker suffered physical and psychological injuries and emotional trauma after the derailment, which injured at least 34 passengers.

MTA officials said the A train derailment was caused by a piece of rail that was improperly stored on the track near 125th Street. Two maintenance supervisors were suspended over the incident on Wednesday.

Tucker’s notice of claim said the MTA and Transit Authority were “careless,” “reckless” and “negligent.” She is seeking $5 million for “serious and severe personal injuries, the full extent of which are not currently known.”

Earlier this month, other fed-up commuters filed a class-action suit against the MTA and Long Island Rail Road in Nassau County to “address the extreme and outrageous behavior which should not be tolerated in a civilized society” on behalf of “all persons” who bought a monthlong transit pass, according to a copy of the suit Metro obtained from Manhattan-based Dereck Smith Law Group.

That suit came ahead of the planned service changes that will go into effect for LIRR and New Jersey Transit riders when Amtrak repairs begin at Penn Station in early July.