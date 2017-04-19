 
Another disabled train disrupts Tuesday morning commute in NYC

An empty NJ Transit train stalled during rush hour, causing a ripple of delays.

By
Amanda Mikelberg
 Published : April 19, 2017 | Updated : April 19, 2017
NJ Transit train at Sunnyside Yard.
An NJ Transit train snarled commutes briefly on Wednesday. Photo: Creative Commons/InSapphoWeTrust

Another episode in New York City’s recent series of train-related problems that have led to delays happened on Tuesday morning, when an NJ Transit train got stuck in a tunnel.

The empty commuter train heading from New York City's Penn Station got stuck in a tunnel after 8:30 a.m. It was disabled for about 22 minutes, an NJ Transit official said.

The issue was resolved shortly after 9 a.m., but the incident briefly fouled up schedules on NJ Transit's Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast, River Line and Midtown Direct trains.

The incident is being investigated, and comes amid several recent train derailments involving NJ Transit and Amtrak.

On Friday, a train carrying approximately 1,200 people stalled for nearly three hours inside a tunnel between New Jersey and New York. That issue was traced back to Amtrak’s overhead power problems, NBC 4 New York reported.

On April 3, an NJ Transit train carrying about 1,200 passengers derailed entering Penn Station at 9 a.m., leading to massive delays and rescheduling for days.

And just 10 days before that, an Amtrak train and NJ Transit train collided from what officials said was a track and wheel issue.

