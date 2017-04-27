See the latest renderings of the Domino Sugar factory development in Brooklyn

A month before ground is broken on the second building in the former Domino Sugar factory complex in Brooklyn, its developers released a new set of renderings for the site.

The photos from Two Trees Management show the future 260 Kent, a view of the site from Manhattan, shots of Domino Park and 325 Kent, the first residential building slated to open at the site. 325 Kent is expected to open to residents later this year.

Ground will be broken next month on 260 Kent Ave., which will be the second residential building to be built at the site.

The 462,000-square-foot building, designed by COOKFOX Architects, will be a 42-story mixed-use tower on the Williamsburg waterfront.

The entire Domino Sugar complex of four buildings will eventually feature 2,300 total apartments, with 700 of them affordable units for low-income families. The 11-acre site will also offer 500,000 square feet of office space and a six-acre public park.

260 Kent will be located on the northern end of Domino Sugar factory area, on the corner of Grand Street and Kent Avenue. More than 20 percent of its 330 apartments will be affordable housing.

Twenty-two stories of 260 Kent will be commercial, with 150,000 square feet of office space and 13,000 square feet for retail on the three-story podium of the bulding. The design “offers a unique opportunity to prioritize energy efficiency where by the excess heat produced from the commercial space that is traditionally expelled from the top of the building will be captured and reused for residential use (i.e. heat and hot water), significantly reducing energy consumption,” a press release said.

The exterior design of 260 Kent was inspired by “the molecular pattern and forms of sugar crystals” and “connects the new building with the history of the site.” It will also feature a roof garden and shared outdoor space open to both commercial and residential tenants.

The six-acre Domino Park is set to open in the summer of 2018.

Though the current site dates back to 1882, the original Domino Sugar refinery was built in 1856. Operations at the refinery ended in 2004.

