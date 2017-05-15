 
Fire rips through Manhattan synagogue

The 19th-century historical landmark on the Lower East Side caught ablaze Sunday.

Sam Newhouse
 Published : May 15, 2017 | Updated : May 15, 2017
Beth Hamedrash Hagodol Synagogue went up in flames on Sunday. (@NYRRT)

The cause of a fire at a historic Jewish synagogue is under investigation by the New York City Fire Department.

Flames spread through Beth Hamedrash Hagodol, a synagogue on the Lower East Side at Norfolk and Broome streets, on Sunday just after 7 p.m.

No one was inside at the time of the 3-alarm fire, which reportedly destroyed the interior of the synagogue. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries while bringing the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The synagogue is some 167 years old, was built in 1850 as a Baptist church and converted to a synagogue in 1885, and is believed to be the nation's oldest Russian Orthodox Jewish congregation, the Daily News reported. 

