Lights off at Empire State Building as city shows solidarity for Harvey victims

One of the city's most iconic buildings went dark on Monday to show support for victims of the tropical storm battering Texas.

The Empire State Building went dark Monday night in solidarity with those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey. The storm, which made landfall on Friday in Texas initially as a Category 4 hurricane, has hit the state with intense flooding, destroying homes and killing several people as the death toll rises.

New York showed its continuing support for those in Harvey’s path, turning off the lights of one of the city’s most iconic buildings.

The Empire State Building in New York is dark tonight in solidarity with those affected by #Harvey: https://t.co/mzSLmlYvM4 #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/UTtmNTkmsM — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 29, 2017

However, the city’s response has already gone much further, the FDNY and the NYPD deploying a special team to Texas to provide disaster relief. The 120-member unit has its fair share of experience under its belt, having dealt with Hurricane Katrina and Haiti’s earthquake in 2010. The deployment was announced by Mayor de Blasio just days ago.

Governor Cuomo has also encouraged people to help, tweeting out a notice of crews from New York State being sent to Texas.

Crews from New York State are being deployed to Texas and Louisiana.



Here's a way you can lend a helping hand: https://t.co/QLNfJXtNmN — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 28, 2017

While Harvey has already wreaked havoc in Texas, it’s not over yet as officials prepare for the storm to make its way into Louisiana next.