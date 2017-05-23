Man dies from injuries after being attacked for catcalling woman in Inwood

A man who suffered serious brain trauma after being beaten for catcalling a woman in upper Manhattan last week has died from his injuries, authorities said.

Lucia Bravo, 69, died Monday after being taken off life support, police said according to the New York Daily News. He had been in a coma since the incident occurred in Inwood on Thursday.

Branlee Gonzalez, an 18-year-old from the Bronx, turned himself in on Monday after police released a video of the attack on Bravo and Juan Caldron, 39, on Sherman Avenue near Dyckman Street.

Bravo and Caldron had allegedly catcalled and whistled at Gonzalez’s cousin, who was walking with him as they passed where the two men were sitting. Initial reports had identified the unnamed female as Gonzalez’s girlfriend, but police confirmed she was his cousin.

In the video released by police, the man identified as Gonzalez is seen repeatedly pummeling Bravo and Caldron as his cousin tries to pull him off, which she eventually did before the two fled.

Bravo and Caldron were taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where Bravo was in a coma and declared brain dead.

Gonzalez was charged with several counts of felony assault that are expected to be upgraded to murder charges following Bravo’s death, the Daily News reported, citing prosecutors. He is being held without bail in Manhattan Criminal Court.