MTA weekend subway service changes: April 28 – May 1

If you plan on going out this weekend to check out parades, festivals, street fairs and flea markets, your best bet is to use public transit.

Here’s a list of MTA service changes for the weekend due to track work, restorations and other projects happening during off-peak times. Know before you go.

1 Train

South Ferry-bound trains will skip 137th, 125th, 116th 110th and 103rd Streets beginning Friday at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, 8 p.m.

Van Courtland Park-bound trains will skip Franklin, Canal, Houston, Christopher, 18th, 23rd, and 28th Streets beginning Friday at 11:45 p.m. to Sunday, 8 p.m.

2 Trains

Wakefield-bound trains will skip Franklin, Canal Houston, Christopher, 18th, 23rd and 28th Streets beginning Saturday at 12:01 a.m. to 5 a.m. Monday (April 29-May1)

3 Trains

The number 3 Train will replace the 4 Train in Brooklyn.

The Sutter Av-Rutland Rd and Junius Street stations are closed for renovations.

4 Trains

There are no trains running between Brooklyn Bridge and Utica/New Lots Avenue all weekend from 11:45 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The 4 train will run local in both directions between 125th Street and Brooklyn Bridge all weekend.

5 Trains

There are no 5 trains running between East 180th Street and Dyre Avenue all weekend from 11:45 Friday, to 5 a.m. Monday.

No 5 trains running between Grand Central-42nd Street and Bowling Green.

7 Trains

Flushing-bound trains will skip 82nd, 90, 103 and 111th Streets from 3:45 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Hunters Point Avenue and Vernon Blvd-Jackson Avenue trains board at the Flushing-bound platform from 12:40 a.m., to 5 a.m., Wednesday. Friday and Saturday until further notice.

A Train

There are no A trains running between Euclid Avenue and Lefferts Boulevard/Howard Beach-JFK from 3:30 a.m. Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

E Train

Jamaica Center-bound trains run local from Queens Plaza to 71st Avenue all weekend from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

B Train

The B train does not operate on weekends.

D Train

Norwood-bound trains will skip 182-183rd streets from 12:01 a.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

F Train

Jamaica-bound trains will run local between 21st Street-Queensbridge and 71st Avenue all weekend.

Jamaica-bound trains will skip 14th and 23rd streets all weekend.

Coney Island-bound platforms at Avenue I, Bay Parkway, Avenue N, Avenue P, Avenue U and Avenue X are closed for renovation.

M Train

There are no M trains running between Myrtle and Metropolitan avenues all weekend.

J Train

There are no J trains running between Crescent Street and Jamaica Center from 6:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Z Train

The Z train does not operate on weekends.

N Train

The 53rd Street station will be closed for renovations all weekend.

Trains will stop at 45th Street in both directions.

Manhattan-bound platforms at 86 St, Avenue U, Kings Hwy, 20 Av, 18 Av, New Utrecht Av and Fort Hamilton Pkwy are closed for renovation

R Train

There are no trains between 36th Street, Brooklyn, and 95th Street all weekend. There is no late night service.

The 53rd Street station will be closed for renovations.

W Train

The W train does not operate on weekends.

SIR

There are no trains running between Tottenville and Huguenot all weekend.