New York sex crimes prosecutor sexually assaults woman: Police

It sounds like a script from an episode of “Law & Order: SVU,” but it’s not. A Brooklyn prosecutor who spent the past four years serving sex crimes victims has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman who was giving him a ride home.

According to police, Crismy “Chris” Sagaille turned himself in to the NYPD’s Special Victims Division on Wednesday after he had allegedly groped and kissed a woman in her car after they left a mutual friend’s party in Brooklyn on Sunday night.

Sagaille, who currently has a suspended driver’s license for a DWI arrest last year, asked the woman for a ride and allegedly grabbed her head and kissed her, police sources told the New York Post.

After the women pulled back and yelled at Sagaille, he reportedly grabbed her breast forcibly before she pulled the car over and demanded that he get out.

According to the New York Daily News, Sagaille was charged with sex abuse, forcible compulsion and forcible touching and was released on $10,000 bail. He will be prosecuted by the Staten Island district attorney in Brooklyn to avoid a conflict of interest since he has worked as an assistant DA in Kings County since July 2013.

“For him to victimize someone else, that’s quite heinous,” a source told the Post. “I guess he’s now going to know firsthand what it feels like for all those other people he prosecutes.”

The New York Law School graduate has been suspended without pay since he was arrested for the alleged DWI after running a red light on Aug. 6 near where he lives with his parents in Canarsie.

Sagaille was taken into custody after refusing to take a Breathalyzer test. The case is still pending, and police said Sagaille has two other prior arrests, both of which are sealed, the Post reported.