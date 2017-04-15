Your guide to Easter weekend's traffic advisories in New York City

Springtime is one of the most wonderful times of the year in New York City, with sunny skies, warmer temperatures and blooming flowers — and also events that cause city officials to issue weekend traffic advisories.

Here’s what you’ll be facing if you’re heading out around town on what is gearing up to be a beautiful Easter weekend.

SATURDAY

• Tax Day March, Manhattan

Thousands are expected to take part in Tax March rallies in more than 100 cities across the country as well as in Germany, Japan, New Zealand, England and a “Virtual March.” The events are calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, something he promised to do as a candidate, but has yet to do since taking office.

More than 15,000 people have registered to attend the New York event, with more than 32,000 interested in attending.

Time: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Formation: 6th Avenue between 34th Street and 41st Street (East Side)

Route: 6th Avenue between 41st Street and 54th Street 54th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 54th Street and 55th Street (West Side)

Dispersal: 55th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Street closures: Same as location

SUNDAY

• Easter Sunday Mass, Manhattan

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: 5th Avenue between 47th Street and 57th Street

Street closures: Same as location

• Chelsea Reform Democratic Club 6th Avenue Festival, Manhattan

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Location: 6th Avenue between 14th Street and 23rd Street

Street closures: Same as location