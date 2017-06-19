Home
 
Powerful rainstorm descends on NYC

A fast moving storm is set to hit the East Coast around 3 p.m. with New York in the crosshairs.
By
Sam Newhouse
 Published : June 19, 2017
Credit: Metro file photo

Intense weather is descending on New York City and much of the East Coast this Monday.

A severe thunderstorm warning was put in effect by the National Weather Service on Monday morning for a large swath of the East Coast with New York City in the middle and stretching from central Massachusetts down to Philadelphia.

The National Weather Service said the risks of flooding rain, damaging wind and lightning were all elevated as the storm, which could last through to Tuesday, descends on the region.

Forecasters expect an inch or two of rain an hour, with "a risk of flash flooding of urban areas" and possible wind gusts of "60+ mph," according to the National Weather Service.

The severe thunderstorm watch technically is in place until 8 p.m. tonight.

Forecasters from NBC New York believe the storm will last into early Tuesday and taper off with sunny days in the low 80s to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

 

