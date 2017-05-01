Severe thunderstorms could wallop NYC Monday night

Break out the umbrellas! Forecasters are saying that New York could experience heavy rain and damaging winds as high as 70 mph during storms expected on Monday night.

The most severe storms will be touching down from central Pennsylvania up through western New York, in the Orange County region, according to current forecasts.

The National Weather Service NYC office said the city could expect "scattered severe storms." That could mean one or two tornadoes, strong winds and the potential for wind damage, along with a few inches of rain.

According to meteorologists at Accuweather, the heaviest thunderstorm activity could potentially bring up to 70 mph winds and flash flooding through Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland and up through Pennsylvania, New York and possibly into Canada.

