Scofflaw bike share company to challenge Citi Bike in New York

Spin differs from Citi Bike in two ways: It’s dockless — and not officially approved by the city.

San Francisco-based Spin is a dock-less bikeshare that is bringing 300 bicycles to New York City — without DOT approval. (Facebook/Spin Bikeshare)

More and more New Yorkers are taking to the streets on two wheels than ever before thanks in part to the city’s contract with Citi Bike. But now a new bikeshare company aims to give Citi Bike a ride for its money.

San Francisco-based Spin is reportedly bringing 300 bikes to New York City Monday, with half going to Manhattan and Brooklyn and the rest to the Rockaways, City Councilman Eric Ulrich told the New York Post.

Spin differs from Citi Bike, which launched in 2013 and recently had a record-breaking 70,000 rides in a single day, in two big ways: it is dock-less — and it does not have the approval of the city’s Department of Transportation to operate here.

To Ulrich, though, that is no problem.

“Bike sharing represents the future, and I don’t believe we should be protecting Citi Bike as a monopoly,” he told the Post. “Citi Bike has a contract to have docks on city property, and that’s fine, but the city has to let bike riders and New Yorkers decide who they want to pay.”

To take a Spin or to take a Citi Bike?

Whereas Citi Bike riders pick up and return bicycles to one of 600 docking stations, Spin uses app-enabled bike locks that let riders pick them up and return them “anywhere responsible, as if it were your own bike,” its website said.

Spin rides are $1 per half hour, and members can go unlimited for $29 a month.

Citi Bike offers a $12 day pass with 24-hour access and a three-day, 72-hour pass for $24. Both feature unlimited 30-minute rides, with each additional 15 minutes an extra $4. Annual membership is $163 and includes the first 45 minutes of each ride. Each additional 15 minutes is $2.50.

Time will tell how New Yorkers react to dock-less bikesharing, which reportedly caused clogged streets in China and London. Just last week, London officials began confiscating bicycles left on sidewalks and in parks.

"This installation is not sanctioned by the NYC DOT," the agency said in a statement Friday. "We are interested in the potential of new technology to enhance access to bike sharing, especially in places like the Rockaways, but ad hoc promotions for individual companies are not the way to do it.”

Councilman Ulrich and Spin did not respond to a request for comment from Metro.