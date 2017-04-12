Philly marchers to demand Trump tax returns

President Donald Trump has made his opinions on his tax returns clear: he doesn’t think people care.

“I don't think so. I won. I mean, I became president. No, I don't think they care at all,” he told a reporter at a Jan. 11 news conference. “The only one that cares about my tax returns are the reporters, OK?”

Just how many people care about Trump’s tax returns will become somewhat evident on April 15, when tax marches are scheduled in Pennsylvania and around the country to demand that the president release his entire tax history.

More than 3,000 people have responded to an RSVP on Facebook to say they intend to participate in the Philly Tax March, scheduled for 10 a.m. on Saturday at Thomas Paine Plaza near JFK and Broad Street.

“Activists across the country will be rallying on Tax Day, calling on Donald Trump to act transparently and release his tax returns,” wrote organizers from Philadelphia Jobs with Justice. “This march isn't just about papers -- it's about economic justice. It's also about whether Donald Trump and the rest of the superrich are paying their fair share.”

The White House released Trump’s 2005 return on the day MSNBC host Rachel Maddow was set to report on the return. It showed Trump was taxed at a roughly 25 percent rate that year, $38 million in taxes on $150 million in income.

Trump promised during the campaign to release his tax returns after he was audited, and said he can’t release them while they are under audit. But the IRS said anyone can publicly release their own tax documents, and an audit could last indefinitely.

Visit taxmarch.org for more information.