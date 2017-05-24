Philadelphia's favorite flavor of porn? Black and gay, according to Pornhub

Philly loves dark chocolate, apparently.

According to Pornhub.com, the well-known pornography website made by our friends in Montreal, the search terms “ebony” and “black” are both 90 percent more popular in Philadelphia than in the rest of the U.S.

The overall “gay – black” category is 47 percent more popular here than elsewhere in the U.S., and there’s a 33 percent increase in searches for "ebony" videos in Philadelphia.

Our LGBT and cougar searches are strong, with “lesbian” as the top-ranking search in Philly, followed by “MILF” and “step mom.” Apparently, this is the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection, indeed. While porn consumption only puts Philadelphia at No. 8 nationally, with 2.7 percent of the site’s traffic. Lesbian consistently ranks as one of the top search terms in the United States.

Pornhub’s national average visit time of 10 minutes, 26 seconds extends to 8 seconds longer for Philadelphia friends.

Got a favorite porn star? You’re not alone. Riley Reid takes the top spot in Boston and Philadelphia with Mia Khalifa riding right behind her in second place. To make it a threesome, Lisa Ann is in third place.

Meanwhile, porn star Cherokee d’Ass is searched for 142 percent more often in Philly than elsewhere in the U.S.

Ebony, lesbian and MILF are the most-viewed video categories in the metro areas of three of the largest cities in the United States: New York, Boston and Philadelphia. Maybe it’s an East Coast thing?

According to Pornhub, the diverse ethnicity of these cities shows in their relative search term popularity.