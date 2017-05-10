Philly cop gives woman heroin, then she causes fatal crash, reports say

A former Philadelphia police officer is reportedly under investigation by the FBI on suspicion that the 21-year veteran of the force provided heroin to a York County woman before she was involved in a fatal car crash that killed her own grandmother.

Narcotics officer Stanley Davis Jr. retired abruptly last week as a federal probe began to investigate his activities, CBS and the Inquirer reported.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Philadelphia police confirmed that Davis is no longer employed as a police officer in the city. But they declined to comment on the rumors.

An FBI spokesperson said they could neither confirm nor deny any investigation.

According to CBS Philadelphia, the federal investigation into Davis began after a car crash that occurred in Chester County in November of last year.

CBS reported that at the time of her arrest, the woman who caused that crash – her grandmother was a passenger in her vehicle at the time – was found with needle marks in her arms at the time of the incident.

According to CBS, “multiple sources” believe that Davis provided the woman with the heroin that she had used prior to the fatal crash. Why Davis might have given heroin to the woman has not been reported.

No charges have yet been brought against Davis, but Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross told CBS that he expects to see charges “within the next week or so.”