Philly man faces life in prison for sex trafficking of a minor

A Philadelphia man is facing life in prison and a mandatory 15 years behind bars, after the FBI arrested and charged him following an investigation by Project Safe Childhood, a program that targets individuals who exploit children online.

According to law enforcement officials, Tyquil Clayron Norris III, 20, of Philadelphia, was charged Thursday with sex trafficking via force, fraud and coercion and sex trafficking of a minor.

While details of the arrest were scarce on Friday, the United States Department of Justice alleged that, between April 2 and 4, Norris engaged in sex trafficking via force, fraud and coercion, and in the sex trafficking of a minor.

If convicted as charged, Norris would face a maximum possible sentence of life imprisonment, a mandatory minimum term of 15 years’ imprisonment, as well as court fines and other fees.

The Department of Justice noted that Norris’ arrest was facilitated through Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse that was launched in May of 2006.