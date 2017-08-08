Philly police shoot armed Camden carjacking suspect

A New Jersey man entering a car - that was reported stolen in a carjacking - fired twice at officers before he was shot.

Jose Gonzales, 30, was shot by police after he reportedly fired twice at officers while he was entering a car that had been, allegedly, carjacked from Camden. (Provided)

The Philadelphia Police shot an armed man, who was trying to enter a car - that was reportedly stolen in a carjacking - during a violent confrontation on Monday afternoon.

According to police, on Monday at about 4:43 p.m., officers in the city’s 26th police district responded to a call of a “man with a gun” to the 2200 block of N. Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia, where they found 30-year-old Jose Gonzales, of the 900 block of Cedar Street in Camden, N.J., armed with a handgun and attempting to enter a vehicle.

Law enforcement officials said that the vehicle, a 2004 Chevrolet Monte Carlo had been reported stolen from Camden, N.J, at about 2 p.m. that same day. Police said that the vehicle had been carjacked and a description of the suspect in that crime matched the appearance and outfit that Gonzales was wearing at the time he was confronted by police.

After repeated commands to drop his weapon, police said that Gonzales, instead, shot twice on the responding officers, who then returned fire.

Gonzales was struck in his torso and legs, and police said, he was immediately taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Officer collected one firearm, with eight rounds in the magazine and one fired shell in the chamber at the scene, while law enforcement officials said, a second 9MM weapon was collected from the street.

No officers or bystanders were injured in this incident and police said an investigation is ongoing.