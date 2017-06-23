Philly street to be renamed for Boyz II Men

Boyz II Men Boulevard will officially become a street in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The Philadelphia-native singers, who were an unforgettable part of R&B music history in the ‘90s, will get a permanent tribute on Saturday, when city officials will rename a street after them.

Boyz II Men Boulevard will be the new name of Broad Street between Christian and Carpenter streets, where several founding members attended Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts (CAPA).

“The singing group attended CAPA and wanted to honor their alma mater,” a School District of Philadelphia press release stated.

Original Boyz II Men members Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman, will be in attendance for the renaming ceremony on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m.

The CAPA choir and band will perform during the dedication.

Below, check out the video for Boyz’ 1991 hit, Motownphilly.