Progressive candidates sweep Philly primaries

Philly had an exciting primary Tuesday that saw a newcomer unseat an incumbent in the City Controller’s race and a criminal defense attorney secure a dominating win the democratic nomination for the District Attorney’s Office.

Mayor Jim Kenney applauded the night’s winners on Wednesday.

“I wish to congratulate Larry Krasner and Beth Grossman on their primary victories,” said the mayor in a statement. “The people of Philadelphia made clear they want a District Attorney who will implement progressive reform, while also keeping our city safe. I look forward to working with Larry or Beth to achieve those goals, following the General Election.”

RELATED: Larry Krasner is running to change how Philadelphia does justice

In a relatively crowded field of candidates, Krasner, a defense attorney with three decades of experience, secured nearly 40-percent of the vote. Krasner steamrolled his competition, with his closest competition, Michael Untermeyer, securing just about half as many votes as Krasner.

Beth Grossman ran unopposed for the Republican nomination. She and Krasner will face off in November.

On Wednesday morning, Kenney also congratulated Rhynhart on her primary victory in her first race for office.

In securing about 60 percent of the vote, Rhynhart unseated incumbent Alan Butkovitz, who had served as City Controller since 2006.

RELATED: Rebecca Rhynhart: After Trump’s election, she decided to run for city controller

In his statement, the mayor thanked Butkovitz for his service and noted that in his experience with Ryhnhart, he believes that she can help make the city “more efficient and effective.”

“I also want to express my sincerest congratulations to Rebecca Rhynhart and Michael Tomlinson on their primary victories. I saw firsthand that Rebecca is capable of making government more efficient and effective,” said the mayor in a statement. “Additionally, thank you to Controller Butkovitz for his many years of service to the city. There’s no question that Philadelphia is better off because of his leadership.”

Rhynhart had previously worked with the mayor when she served as budget director under in his administration – a role she also served under Mayor Michael Nutter – and as Kenney’s chief administrative officer. Tomlinson ran unopposed for the Republican nomination.