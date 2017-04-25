Puppydraft alert: puppers will visit Philly offices this week

Just as traffic closures from the NFL Draft extravaganza may have you pulling your hair out, puppers are on the way to make everything a little bit better.

The PSPCA and Uber are again teaming up to drive a car full of "adorable stress relief" around Philadelphia on Wednesday.

"Uber Puppies: Draft Edition" will feature puppers wearing football jerseys, the PSPCA said.

Anyone can sign up using the Uber app to get 15 minutes of "game time" with the little doggos for $30, the PSPCA said. All proceeds go to the PSPCA.

“Hosting NFL Draft Weekend in Philadelphia is such a special time in our city’s history,” said PSPCA CEO Julie Klim. “The PSPCA’s history in this city dates back 150 years, and we are still to this day working to protect animals and prevent cruelty here. We couldn’t think of a better, and more fun way to spread the word about our mission with the nation’s sports fans watching.”

Uber Philadelphia General Manager Brian Hughes said he hoped "that by the end of the day, each of these adorable, adoptable puppies will be drafted into their Philly forever home."

Employees of offices in Center City, Old City, the Navy Yard, University City, and Northern Liberties can use the Uber app to request a visit from the puppies. And if you find your "Most Valuable Pup," the PSPCA said, "all players are available for adoption."

In previous years, the PSPCA and Uber have brought kittens as well as puppies to Philly offices.

Here's how it works:

1. Enter the promo code PUPPYDRAFT in the Payment section of your Uber app.

2. On Wednesday, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., swipe right in your Uber app to reveal the PUPPY DRAFT option and request.

3. If connected, you and your friends will get to enjoy a 15-minute cuddle huddle for $30. Make sure you have an enclosed space in your office ready for the puppies.

4. Puppy Draft is available in University City, Center City, Old City, Northern Liberties, and the Navy Yard.

5. Availability will be limited.

6. All proceeds from the #UberPuppyDraft will be donated to the PSPCA.