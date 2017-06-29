Seth Williams will face up to 5 years, resign as part of guilty plea

In a surprise twist, two weeks into his federal corruption trial, District Attorney Seth Williams pleaded guilty to bribery charges.

The guilty plea included his written agreement to resign "humbly, sincerely and effective immediately," according to the Inquirer. He reportedly must pay $64,878.22 in restitution, and face up to five years in prison at his Oct. 24 sentencing hearing.

Federal jurors heard witness describe how Williams failed to pay his aging mother's nursing home bills while spending her funds on his own lifestyle.

They also heard from former Bucks County businessman Mohammad Ali, who candidly discussed exchanging gifts with Williams in return for favors, such as sending a police escort to help Ali skip screening at the airport. (Ali previously pleaded guilty to bribery charges.) And staff from Williams' political action committee said their funds went to the former DA's social life, while they couldn't afford their own phone bill.