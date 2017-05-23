WATCH: Police share video of men sought in toddler's shooting

The Philadelphia Police have released surveillance footage of the suspects they believe are responsible for last weekend’s shooting that injured two people in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, including a one-year-old boy.

On Tuesday morning, police shared surveillance video that was filmed on Friday, May 19, which law enforcement officials said shows the two black males believed to be responsible for the shooting that occurred that evening along the 3300 block of Malta Street.

As can be seen on the footage, the two men that police believe are responsible for the shooting - both believed to be in their 20s - rode bikes along nearby Potter Street, just moments before the 9:17 p.m. shooting.

The victim, identified by his family as Price Johnson, remains hospitalized in stable condition.

According to police, the shooting occurred when the two wanted males rode their bikes up to a home along Malta Street, where a 25-year-old male was sitting with the one-year-old boy. The men shouted, “This is our block,” police said, before they opened fire, striking the older male once in his knee and hitting the toddler multiple times.

One of the shooters was described as having braids, wearing a black shirt and carrying a dark colored duffel bag at the time of the incident, while police said, the other stood about five-foot, 11-inches tall and was wearing a light-colored shirt at that time.

After the shooting, law enforcement officials believe both suspects fled and were last seen south on Malta Street towards Westmoreland Street.

Following the incident, the older male was transported to Temple Hospital and the young boy was transported to St. Christopher’s Hospital where, law enforcement officials said, as of Tuesday morning, they were both listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about this crime or these wanted individuals to contact the Philadelphia Police’s East Detective Division at 215-686-3243-3244. You can also leave a tip anonymously by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477), sending a text to PPD TIP (or 773847) or by visiting here.