West Philly man convicted of shooting police officer

A West Philadelphia man has been convicted of shooting a city police officer during a traffic stop two years ago, the district attorney's office announced.

A jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict against William Nobblen, 36, for shooting officer Daniel Kostick in the arm on April 23, 2015, at 51st and Master streets.

Nobblen was convicted of aggravated assault and assault on a police officer but not the top charge of attempted murder. Still, he could face up to 40 years in prison.

The shooting occurred after Kostick, driving his police motorcycle, pulled over Nobblen’s van, which was reportedly spotted with smoke coming out of it and being driven erratically.

As the officer was speaking to Nobblen at the driver's side window, Nobblen reportedly yelled, “I don’t want to do this,” then fired, striking Kostick in the arm.

Kostick returned fire, shooting Nobblen in the elbow. Nobblen fled but was later found hiding behind a house near the scene of the crime.

Kostick was released from the hospital a day after the shooting.