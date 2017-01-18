Good news, women of New York: On average, you face the smallest difference in wages between the genders of any state in the country. The bad news: You still need to sock away $1.13 for every $1 a man in your state saves to enjoy the same size retirement nest egg.

Women working in New York in 2015 made about 89 cents for every $1 a man earned — the nation’s smallest wage gap. New York also was among the 10 states charting the most improvement in the wage gap from 2007 to 2015, the latest data available, according to a new study by NerdWallet.

Nationwide, women, on average, earned 80 cents for every $1 men made in 2015, based on median income — up from 77.5 cents in 2007, the analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data shows.

As well, four of the five states that saw the wage gap shrink the most from 2007 to 2015 were near New York — Rhode Island, Delaware, New Hampshire and Connecticut — the data show.

Each year, U.S. women, on average, must put aside savings at a rate of $1.25 for every $1 a man invests in a 401(k), traditional individual retirement account,Roth IRA or other investment plan to save an equivalent amount, the study found.

New York women must invest $1.13 for every $1 to catch up. In Oklahoma — the worst state for wage gap improvement during the same time period — women would need to save $1.37 for every $1 men save there.

Both men and women struggle to save for retirement. The National Retirement Risk Index suggests roughly half of U.S. families aren’t saving enough to maintain their standard of living once they’ve retired. But the wage gap can make the challenge more pronounced for women, who live, on average, five years longer than men.

So what’s behind the wage gap? Research indicates the issue isn’t so much that a woman working any particular job makes less than her male colleague; rather, it’s that the odds are greater that he will rise to upper management and earn more.

A 2014 Harvard study suggests women are far more likely to take career breaks for child and elder care, which ends up limiting the number of women working in more time-consuming jobs with little flexibility for family needs.

To help keep the wage gap from expanding into an even larger retirement shortfall, try these suggestions to maximize savings:

