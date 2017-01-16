Check out this list of some transgender celebrities and public figures.



Ines Rau

Ines Rau is a 25 year-old gorgeous transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.



Jenna Talackova

The 26 year-old Canadian model and TV personality is most known for being disqualified from the Miss Universe Canadian pageant in 2012 after someone recognized her as being transgender. She is an advocate for transgender rights and has a reality show on E! Network based on her life, "Brave New Girls."



Amelia Maltepe

Amelia Maltepe is a transgender Bangladeshi glamour model who resides in Canada. After doing a sexy photo shoot for Toronto Sun, many people boycotted the paper when they found out she was transgender. Despite being born a male, her goal is to become Miss World.



Isis King

Credit: Getty Images Credit: Getty Images

Isis King is a model and fashion designer who is most known for being on the 11th cycle of Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" and was the first trans woman to compete on the show.



Lea T