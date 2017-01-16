A list of some of the most well known celebrities and public figures who are transgender.
Ines Rau
Ines Rau is a 25 year-old gorgeous transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.
Jenna Talackova
The 26 year-old Canadian model and TV personality is most known for being disqualified from the Miss Universe Canadian pageant in 2012 after someone recognized her as being transgender. She is an advocate for transgender rights and has a reality show on E! Network based on her life, "Brave New Girls."
Amelia Maltepe
Amelia Maltepe is a transgender Bangladeshi glamour model who resides in Canada. After doing a sexy photo shoot for Toronto Sun, many people boycotted the paper when they found out she was transgender. Despite being born a male, her goal is to become Miss World.
Isis King
Isis King is a model and fashion designer who is most known for being on the 11th cycle of Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" and was the first trans woman to compete on the show.
Lea T
Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.
Alexis Arquette
Alexis Arquette (born, Robert Arquette) is a transgender activist, musician, cabaret performer and actress. She made appearances in several movies and television shows including "Pulp Fiction," "Threesome," "The Wedding Singer," "Roseanne," "Friends" and "Californication."
Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.
Balian Buschbaum
Balian Buschbaum is a former German Olympic pole vaulter who was born female, as Yvonne Buschbaum.
Chaz Bono
Chaz Bono, the son of Cher and Sonny Bono, has been a gay rights activist since 2009 and became more involved when he revealed that he is a transgender man.