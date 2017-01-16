ADVERTISEMENT
Monday, January 16, 2017
Today 2:56 pm

PHOTOS: 12 transgender celebrities and public figures you should know

A list of some of the most well known celebrities and public figures who are transgender.

Ines Rau


Ines Rau is a 25 year-old gorgeous transgender model who was born in Paris and is of French-North African decent. She began modeling in Paris and she is best known for her steamy photoshoot for France's OOB Magazine with male supermodel Tyson Beckford. You can view the NSFW photos from the shoot here.

Jenna Talackova


The 26 year-old Canadian model and TV personality  is most known for being disqualified from the Miss Universe Canadian pageant in 2012 after someone recognized her as being transgender. She is an advocate for transgender rights and has a reality show on E! Network based on her life, "Brave New Girls."

Amelia Maltepe


Amelia Maltepe is a transgender Bangladeshi glamour model who resides in Canada. After doing a sexy photo shoot for Toronto Sun, many people boycotted the paper when they found out she was transgender. Despite being born a male, her goal is to become Miss World. 

Isis King


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, Isis King, ANTM, America's next top model, black, sheer, american apparel, feature, tyra Credit: Getty Images

Isis King is a model and fashion designer who is most known for being on the 11th cycle of Tyra Banks' "America's Next Top Model" and was the first trans woman to compete on the show.

Lea T


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, lea t, fit body, abs, bikini, swimsuit, supermodel, brasil, brazil, Leandro Medeiros Cerezo Credit Getty Images, Instagram

Brazilian supermodel Lea T is considered to be one of the world's most popular models and has been a part of many fashion campaigns. She is best known for modeling in Riccardo Tisci's Givenchy and posing nude for Vogue France.

Alexis Arquette


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, before and after, before pics, sex change, blue Left: Alexis Arquette in 1997. Right: Alexis Arquette in 2014.
Credit: Getty Images

Alexis Arquette (born, Robert Arquette) is a transgender activist, musician, cabaret performer and actress. She made appearances in several movies and television shows including "Pulp Fiction," "Threesome," "The Wedding Singer," "Roseanne," "Friends" and "Californication."

Laverne Cox


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, orange is the new black, oitnb, Sophia Burset, tall, hair, female, Credit: Getty Images, Netflix

Laverne Cox is an LGBT advocate and actress who is best known for playing Sophia Burset in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black."

Dr. Marci Bowers


marci bowers, glaad, doctor, transgender, isis king surgery, dr, doctor, doc, gender realignment specialist, celebrity, sex change, Credit: Getty Images

Marci Bowers is the first transgender woman to become a doctor who also performs surgeries. She is also known for performing Isis King's surgery.

Janet Mock


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, people magazine, writer, author lgbt, Credit: Getty Images

Janet Mock is a writer, transgender activist, former staff editor at People.com., and the author of "Redefining Realness: My Path to Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More."

Carmen Carrera


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, RuPaul's Drag Race, burlesque Credit: Getty Images, Instagram

Carmen Carrera is a reality television star, burlesque performer and is best known for appearing on the third season of "RuPaul's Drag Race," and has been featured in the work of world famous photographer David La Chapelle.

Balian Buschbaum


Balian Buschbaum, pole vault, Yvonne Buschbaum, transgender, man, woman, olympic athlete, beard, 1980s, before and after Credit: Getty Images

Balian Buschbaum is a former German Olympic pole vaulter who was born female, as Yvonne Buschbaum.

Chaz Bono


famous, celebrity, transgender, transexual, list, cher, sonny Chastity Sun Bono, son Credit: Getty Images

Chaz Bono, the son of Cher and Sonny Bono, has been a gay rights activist since 2009 and became more involved when he revealed that he is a transgender man.

Does Laverne Cox have a new boyfriend?

Laverne Cox has a man in her life, but they're keeping things casual.
