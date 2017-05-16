Who murdered Seth Rich? More on conspiracy theory

Democratic National Committee staff member Seth Rich was murdered in the Bloomingdale neighborhood of Washington, D.C. last July and his death remains a mystery.

It was initially hinted that Rich was murdered during a botched robbery, but a retired Washington homicide detective believes that Rich was in constant contact with WikiLeaks and that that could have played a major role in his murder last summer.

“The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming,” Wheeler told FOX 5 in Washington. “They haven’t been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on [his] computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both.”

Wheeler believes that there was a cover-up in the Rich case.

“I have a source inside the police department that has looked at me straight in the eye and said, ‘Rod, we were told to stand down on this case and I can’t share any information with you.’ Now, that is highly unusual for a murder investigation, especially from a police department. Again, I don’t think it comes from the chief’s office, but I do believe there is a correlation between the mayor’s office and the DNC and that is the information that will come out.”

The Rich family does not believe Wheeler is accurate with his information.

“As we’ve seen through the past year of unsubstantiated claims, we see no facts, we have seen no evidence, we have been approached with no emails and only learned about this when contacted by the press,” the Rich family said in a statement. “We are a family who is committed to facts, not fake evidence that surfaces every few months to fill the void and distract law enforcement and the general public from finding Seth’s murderers.”

Twelve days after Rich’s death, WikiLeaks published 20,000 emails that embarrassed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and forced the resignation of DNC chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Shultz.

An anonymous “federal investigator” told Fox News that he had “seen and read the emails between Rich and WikiLeaks” and that Rich made contact with WikiLeaks through investigative reporter Gavin MacFadyen, who died of lung cancer in October of last year.