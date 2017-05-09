Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II through the years

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband to Queen Elizabeth II, has decided to retire from his royal duties at Buckingham Palace.

He plans to step down officially in August, according to Buckingham Palace, and will go on a farewell tour beforehand.

Philip, who turns 96 on June 10, has Queen Elizabeth’s complete support in his decision to retire, according to the Guardian UK.

Prince Philip and Elizabeth married in 1947, and in November, the couple will celebrate their 70th anniversary together, making him the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

The two became acquainted with each other at Dartmouth Royal Naval College in 1939. He was 18 years old and a student at the college; she was 13 and was visiting the school. According to Heavy.com, King George VI brought his daughters with him during a visit to the college. After an exchange of letters, their relationship became romantic, and they began dating, which eventually led to their marriage in 1947.

Some sources disagree on when they met exactly, but according to Vanity Fair, the two first met at a family wedding in 1934 and then again at the coronation of King George VI in 1937.

To honor and celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage and his role as Duke of Edinburgh, Metro looks back at Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth together through the years.

Prince Philip of Greece and Princess Elizabeth in 1939

The royal family arriving at the Royal Naval College in Dartmouth. From left to right: Prince Philip of Greece, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Elizabeth. (Getty Images)

It appears that Prince Philip, 18, had his eyes on Princess Elizabeth, 13, during a carriage ride at the Royal Navy College.

Prince Philip marries Princess Elizabeth in 1947

Queen Elizabeth II, as Princess Elizabeth, walks down the aisle of Westminster Abbey, London, with her father King George VI (1895 - 1952), to marry the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in 1947. (Getty Images)

Aside from being married, Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth also share the same bloodline. Philip and Elizabeth are both descendants of Christian IX of Denmark and Queen Victoria.

The Honeymoon

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, pose for a photo during their honeymoon in Broadlands, Romsey, England, in 1947. (Getty Images)

Three days after their marriage ceremony at Westminster Abbey, the couple traveled to Broadlands, Romsey, to spend time together and enjoy their honeymoon.

Present Day