Golf: PGA Championship starts under sunny skies at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina (Reuters) - The PGA Championship started on time under a cloudless sky at Quail Hollow on Thursday.

The sun had barely peaked over the trees and hardly a breath of wind was detected when local North Carolinian Grayson Murray struck the first tee shot at 7:20 a.m. local time (1120 GMT).

The forecast suggests there will be no stoppages during the first round, with only a 20 percent chance of a stray late-afternoon thunderstorm.

Many of the big names are playing early, including world number one Dustin Johnson and British Open winner Jordan Spieth, who could become the youngest man ever to complete the career grand slam if he wins.

Rory McIlroy, a two-time winner at Quail Hollow, and defending champion Jimmy Walker are among those who start in the afternoon half of the draw.

(Reporting by Andrew Both, editing by Larry King)