Obiri wins 5,000 meters with astonishing last lap

By Brian Homewood

LONDON (Reuters) - Kenyan Hellen Obiri produced an astonishing last lap to break Almaz Ayana's resistance, win the 5,000 meters at the World Athletics Championships and claim her first major title on Sunday.

Ethiopia's Ayana, winner of the 10,000 meters at the championships, and Obiri broke clear of the pack after one third of the race and opened up a huge gap as they set a blistering pace.

Ayana led with Obiri on her tail into the final lap until the Kenyan, silver medalist in Rio de Janeiro last year, suddenly burst past with 300 meters left and stormed home to win in 14:34.86, more than five seconds clear of her rival.

Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands prevented an East African clean sweep by taking the bronze.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)

 Published : August 13, 2017 | Updated : August 13, 2017
 
