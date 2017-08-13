Svitolina dumps Wozniacki to clinch Toronto title

TORONTO (Reuters) - Ukrainian Elina Svitolina capped a remarkable week in Toronto by beating Dane Caroline Wozniacki 6-4 6-0 at the Rogers Cup on Sunday to capture her tour-leading fifth title of the season.

Fifth seed Svitolina, whose run to the final included wins over Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza and defending champion Simona Halep, used a strong return game throughout the 77-minute match to beat sixth seed Wozniacki.

Svitolina, 22, broke Wozkniacki three times during the first set and another three times during a lopsided second set to deny the former world number one her first title since last October.

Wozniacki was playing in her sixth final of 2017 but the 2010 Rogers Cup champion has yet to come out on top following losses at Doha, Dubai, Miami, Eastbourne and Bastad.

