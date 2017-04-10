 
2 adults dead in California elementary school shooting: police officials

The shooting appears to be a murder-suicide, police said.

By
Reuters
Published : April 10, 2017 | Updated : April 10, 2017
The shooter is suspected to be dead following gunfire at a San Bernadino elementary school.

At least four people were hit by gunfire in a classroom shooting on Monday at a Southern California elementary school, police and fire officials said.

San Bernardino Police Chief Jarrod Burguan said the shooting at Northpark Elementary School in San Bernardino, east of Los Angeles, was initially believed to be a "murder-suicide" and that two adults were dead and two people believed to be students had been taken to the hospital for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

He added that preliminary information was that there were four victims and that the "suspect is possibly down as well."

The San Bernardino County Fire Department said in a Twitter post that there were "multiple gunshot victims" from the incident.

Burguan added in his own Twitter post: "We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a classroom. Two students have been transported to the hospital."

The elementary school was evacuated, and students were bused to a nearby high school where parents, grandparents and other relatives were waiting.

Aerial television footage from the scene showed children holding hands and walking single-file across the campus from the school building to waiting school buses.

Reuters contributed to this report.

 
